Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Microsoft is introducing a 4K dashboard to the Xbox Series X, with Xbox Insiders today gaining access to the increased resolution.

“This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability,” explains Microsoft.

This is a major leap for the Xbox Series X, which is currently running dashboard UI elements at 1080p. There is no word on whether the Series S will receive a similar update, although technically the console can support 4K output, so there doesn’t seem to be a reason why Microsoft wouldn’t extend this new feature to the smaller Xbox.

 

SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
The Over ear Headphones 728x90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
728 x 90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
Banner Shyla 728x90 Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade
Previous Post

Next Fitbit Charge Will Have Colour Screen

Peloton's Recalled Tread Model Will Finally Get Fix

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Denon DJ Takes On Pioneer
in 'Sound'
Spotify To Launch In-Car Music Player?
in 'Sound'
CES 2019: KitchenAid Debuts Splash Proof Smart Display
in 'Events'