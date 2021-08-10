Xiaomi Announcing New OLED TV and Smart Speaker

Xiaomi will unveil its very first high-end smart speaker, and a next-generation OLED TV later today.

This will mark the company’s second OLED TV, following last year’s Mi Master, and Xiaomi claims it will “define OLED TVs again”. Chinese retailer Jingdong is hinting a 55-inch and 65-inch stock.

The company’s first smart speaker is being describes as a “symphony of technology and art” by the company, and the above promo picture certainly suggests this angle.

Recent leaks call the speaker the L16A, and claim it will feature dual band WiFi, allowing it to become a smart home hub.

Xiaomi is apparently planning the announcement timing to undercut Samsung’s Unfolded event, which takes place early Wednesday morning, Australian time.

