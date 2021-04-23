It’s here: the second generation of Garmin’s Venu fitness tracking watch. And it’s flexing its muscles.

On the outside, it doesn’t look overly different to the original, apart from some sharp new colourways. Garmin has introduced more sophisticated metals for the case and bezel, bringing rose gold and light gold tones into the lineup. And they sure do pop against the new Orchid or Navy band options.

The touch-screen display has been upgraded to AMOLED, which is vivid, sparkling and clear, though somewhat of a drain on battery. But that’s ok because Garmin has upgraded the battery life on this version to handle it. It’s on the inside where the Venu 2 really impresses. One of the most innovative features is the advanced tracking of your strength training. Sure, you can see your personal records for lifting, but you’ll also see what muscle groups you worked out during your session. It can be combined with the new HIIT workouts to track the number of rounds, your work/rest intervals, and more.

This wearable also works as a smartwatch, so that means you can have smart notifications pop up on your wrist mid-workout for calls, texts or social media alerts.

It can handle your music storage, too, so no need for another device to play songs that get you in the workout zone. You can also download up to 650 songs straight to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. It’s Bluetooth supported, so you can connect wireless headphones and listen to your tunes without needing to wear the watch. For something you’re likely to wear daily, it’s important that it can be customised to reflect your style. Garmin’s Connect IQ store is where you’ll find custom watch faces, apps and widgets for personalizing your Venu 2.

This fitness tracker is designed for a variety of activities like biking, running, strength training, walking and yoga, and comes with plenty of newly added or updated HIIT and strength training workouts to follow.

It’s a tool for tracking health metrics with quick and accurate blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and respiration rate readings, among many others. The Garmin Venu 2 is customisable, so you can configure your watch the way you want it, choosing between colourways, case size and whether to include premium features.

Depending on these variables, pricing for the Venu 2 varies starts at AU$349 and goes up to AU$429.