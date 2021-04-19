Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet

News, Acer, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Acer has launched a new durable notebook and tablet, which it says are designed for use both on the road and off it.

The Enduro Urban N3 notebook and T1 tablet feature up to MIL-810H and IP53 certifications, meaning they can withstand higher temperatures, shocks, dust, and water.

“Users who are always on the go will appreciate the Enduro Urban N3’s compact profile, while families taking learning into their own hands will welcome the flexibility of the Enduro Urban T1,” the manufacturer said.

ENDURO Urban N3 body scaled Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet

The 14-inch Urban N3 notebook is built with shock-absorbent bumpers; waterproofed ports, speakers, and buttons; and Acer’s Aquafan, a water-resistant fan and drainage system that can expel water from the device. Powered by up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, it also includes up to 1TB SSD and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, as well as a full-HD IPS display, 13 hours of battery life, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

ENDURO Urban T1 body Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet

The 10-inch Urban T1 tablet is built from shock-absorbent materials as well as coming with bumpers, and also has waterproofed ports, speakers, and buttons. Its 1080p touchscreen is made from antimicrobial Gorilla Glass, and it has two cameras – a front-facing 2MP and rear 5MP camera. It is powered by a quad-core processor and Android 10 Go edition operating system, and includes dual-band wi-fi and 8 hours battery life.

Acer has not yet revealed Australian pricing and availability; however, if they are coming to Australia, we may not see them before the end of the year due to the ongoing chip shortage.

PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
728x90 7 Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
en us WD MyPassportSSD WEB BNR 728x90 Final Sustain V2 Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
Wave 728x90px Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
Frame 728x90 Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
ARL0335 Arlo Pro 4 Banner 728x90 FA scaled Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Acer Reveals New Rugged Notebook And Tablet
Previous Post

Vertere Release Digital Motor Drive For Vinyl Turntables

Bookmark This Page To Watch Apple's Spring Loaded Event Live

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: DJI OM 4 – Good Gimbal, But Too Shackled To Its App
in 'Reviews'
Klipsch Revamps 'The Three’ with Google Assistant
in 'Audio'
Amazon Cancels Its Lord Of The Rings Game After Two Years In Development Hell
in 'News'