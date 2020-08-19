Lost your password?


Acer will sponsor a major APAC tournament for battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), set to begin at the end of this month.

The computer manufacturer will supply a range of gaming devices to the PUBG Continental Series 2 (PCS2) APAC, following its collaboration with PUBG for May’s PCS Charity Showdown. The equipment will include the Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop, which features 10th-generation Intel Core processors,  NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or 2070 SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design, and a 300Hz IPS panel with a three-millisecond overdrive response time.

The tournament will be held over three weeks starting on August 29-30, with the second week’s games taking place on September 5-6 and the third week on September 12-13. 16 seeds will take part, including the Fury and Astra teams from Australia, plus five each from Vietnam and Thailand; two from Indonesia; one from Singapore and Malaysia; and one from the Philippines.

