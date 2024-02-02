ALDI Ambiano Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Recalled

The ALDI Ambiano Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, (model number: IA5554), has been recalled by the ACCC after the freezer bowl was found to contain clear coloured coolant.

If this bowl is pierced, the coolant can leak into the ice cream mixture during the mixing process, a defect which has occurred.

This causes a risk of serious illness if the coolant is consumed.

Customers who have purchased or own this product have been urged to immediately stop using it, and return it their nearest ALDI store for a full refund.

If it’s believed the coolant has been consumed, users have been urged to seek medical assistance or contact the Poisons Information Centre on 131 126.

For more information, consumers can contact ALDI by phone call (1300 777 137), call the ALDI recall helpline (13 25 34), or visit https://www.aldi.com.au/about-aldi/product-recalls-2/.

See below the operating times for making a phone call:

ALDI

  • 9AM – 4:30PM: Monday to Friday
  • 9AM – 3PM: Saturday

ALDI Recall Helpline

  • 8:30AM – 5:30PM: Monday to Friday
