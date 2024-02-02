Naim Reveals New CI Series Amplifier Range

Naim have unveiled its new CI Series range, which consists of three rack-mounted products, which were designed to complement integrated setups, along with Focal’s in-wall and in-ceiling loudspeakers.

Combining Naim’s core DNA with Focal’s acoustic expertise, these systems cater towards home (both indoor and outdoor), maritime, and commercial spaces.

See below the list of products:

CI-Uniti 102: retailing for U$1,499, available from Q2 2024.

CI-NAP 101: retailing for U$1,999, available from Q2 2024.

CI-NAP 108: retailing for U$2,999, available from Q2 2024.

Australian pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.

First, the CI Uniti 102 is a streamer / amplifier which offers musical performance and versatility, designed to integrate into any indoor or outdoor space, enhancing all media audio including TV, Spotify, and gaming consoles.

With integrated DSP, it has full system calibration, meaning it can interconnect with the CI-NAP 108 and CI-NAP 101.

The Focal & Naim Manager software and Speaker Profiles allow the user to customise the DSP fully.

It’s controlled by the end user via the Focal & Naim application and home automation platforms, which include Creston, Control4, RTI, Elan, and Savant.

The Focal & Naim Manager software also allows complete configuration of each of the outputs. See below more features:

Speaker Profiles for each loudspeaker.

EQs for on-the-spot calibration.

Crossovers with subwoofers.

A limiter for controlling max listening levels.

Delays for temporal alignment.

Configuration settings for a Dante network.

Selection of available sources.

Wired and wireless streaming capabilities.

Versatile connectivity.

An ultra-silent, efficient, compact integrated power amplifier (150W at 8 ohms).

Two independent stereo RCA outputs.

Multiroom capability (up to 32 rooms).

“Trigger” outputs for remote standby (CI-NAP 108 & CI-NAP 101).

A universal 90V to 240V power supply.

Moving on to the CI-NAP 108, which is a rack-mountable 8-channel power amplifier.

When paired with the CI-Uniti 102, it can connect multiple speakers in different rooms or amplify eight separate audio streams. It’s also good for pairing with audio / video processors.

See below the key features:

10 RCA inputs (8 local inputs & 2 L/R bus inputs).

10 RCA outputs

A silent, efficient, compact integrated power amplifier.

Two Euroblock outputs per channel.

Independent level control.

Input signal detection: automatic standby after 20 minutes.

A universal 90V to 240V power supply.

Finally, the CI-NAP 101 is a rack-mountable mono power amplifier, which can operate in low or high impedance mode.

It’s specially intended to be used with subwoofers or speakers on a 70/100V line.

It can operate at an output load of 2ohms, and is good for amplifying 1000 IWLCR Utopia in-wall speakers, accompanied by two 1000 IWSUB Utopia subwoofers.

It can also be paired with an audio / video processor.

See below the key features: