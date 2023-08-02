Apple-1 Computer Among Treasure-Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction

A fully operational Apple-1 computer is among a treasure-trove of 76 company items being sold at a landmark online auction.

The Apple-1 is housed in its handmade period case, has a built-in keyboard and is signed “Woz” by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. It’s currently going for US$111,029. You can also bid for a signed copy of the Apple-1 operation manual.

Bid for the 76 items relating to Apple, Steve Jobs and computer hardware close on August 25, 2023 AEST.

They include Apple Computer’s second cheque signed by Jobs and Wozniak made to a printed circuit board company in March 1976 for $116.97. It’s currently going for $US61,080.

Other Steve Jobs memorabilia includes a 1978 signed real estate document for land in Oregon, the home of a commune and Apple orchard where Jobs spent time as a student in the 1970s. The listing says Wozniak attributed Apple Computer’s name to Jobs’ time working in the Yamhill County orchard.

There’s Steve Jobs handwritten advertisement for the “Apple Computer-1” (current bid US$33,657), a 1984 Apple Lisa computer, the forerunner to the Macintosh, a 1984 prototype Apple Mouse, various logic boards from the 1980s, and a first generation iPhone, iPhone Bluetooth headset and Apple iPod Touch – all in sealed boxes.

Other unusual items include a hand-annotated horoscope “astrochart” that Jobs put together for Atari when aged 20.

Non-Apple devices include the third-built 1956 Bendix G-15 mini computer (currently US$5069), so-named “Father of The Internet” Vint Cerf’s original sketch of an “internet protocol stack” ($220), and an unopened Nintendo Entertainment System with Super Marios Bros Game Pack (US$5500).

Past RR Auctions include a slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake, Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters and photos of Elon Musk taken in the mid-1990s during his relationship with college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne, which she auctioned.

RR Auction says some Apple computers it previously auctioned had been rescued from a scrapyard.

The Apple, Jobs and Computer Hardware section of the auction site is here.