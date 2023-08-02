Apple-1 Computer Among Treasure-Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

A fully operational Apple-1 computer is among a treasure-trove of 76 company items being sold at a landmark online auction.

The Apple-1 is housed in its handmade period case, has a built-in keyboard and is signed “Woz” by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. It’s currently going for US$111,029. You can also bid for a signed copy of the Apple-1 operation manual.

Bid for the 76 items relating to Apple, Steve Jobs and computer hardware close on August 25, 2023 AEST.

They include Apple Computer’s second cheque signed by Jobs and Wozniak made to a printed circuit board company in March 1976 for $116.97. It’s currently going for $US61,080.

a2 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
Apple cheque signed by Jobs and Wozniak to a printed circuit board company. Source: RR Auction

Other Steve Jobs memorabilia includes a 1978 signed real estate document for land in Oregon, the home of a commune and Apple orchard where Jobs spent time as a student in the 1970s. The listing says Wozniak attributed Apple Computer’s name to Jobs’ time working in the Yamhill County orchard.

There’s Steve Jobs handwritten advertisement for the “Apple Computer-1” (current bid US$33,657), a 1984 Apple Lisa computer, the forerunner to the Macintosh, a 1984 prototype Apple Mouse, various logic boards from the 1980s, and a first generation iPhone, iPhone Bluetooth headset and Apple iPod Touch – all in sealed boxes.

Other unusual items include a hand-annotated horoscope “astrochart” that Jobs put together for Atari when aged 20.

a3 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
Jobs’ Astrochart sketches made for Atari when age 20. Source: RR Auction

Non-Apple devices include the third-built 1956 Bendix G-15 mini computer (currently US$5069), so-named “Father of The Internet” Vint Cerf’s original sketch of an “internet protocol stack” ($220), and an unopened Nintendo Entertainment System with Super Marios Bros Game Pack (US$5500).

Past RR Auctions include a slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake, Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters and photos of Elon Musk taken in the mid-1990s during his relationship with college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne, which she auctioned.

m1 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
Elon Musk taken by college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne. Source RR Auction.

RR Auction says some Apple computers it previously auctioned had been rescued from a scrapyard.

The Apple, Jobs and Computer Hardware section of the auction site is here.

728x90 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
Middleton 728x90px Product Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
Leaderboard 728x90 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
728x90 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Apple 1 Computer Among Treasure Trove of Apple Memorabilia Up For Auction
Previous Post

Motorola Announces Moto E13 Availability in Australia

Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Is The Next Level In Foldable Smartphones
NBN Admits Only 1-In-4 FTTN Users Will Get Top Speeds
Amazon Rolls Out Fire TV Revamp