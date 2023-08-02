Motorola Announces Moto E13 Availability in Australia

Motorola have announced a wider availability of its new Moto E13, available now in all major Australian retailers and carriers, including Vodafone, Telstra, and Optus.

Featuring a sleek, lightweight design, offering multidimensional audio-visual experience, available in Cosmic Black retailing at $149.00.

Vodafone is also offering pre-paid devices, alongside pre-paid plans ranging from as little as $1.00 for repayments between 24-36 month plans, or $12.41 per month across 12 months.

Available both in store, and online at major retailers, Telstra and Optus, with Optus offering $50 off until September 26th, for a total of $99.00.

Equipped with an ultra wide 6.5 inch HD+ display, a huge 5000mAh battery, a 13MP AI-enhanced camera system and 5MP selfie camera, with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band Wi-Fi frequencies, and Bluetooth 5.0 for faster data speeds, longer wireless range, and improved power efficiency.

Users can also plug a USB-C 2.0 into the device for optimal multitasking or pairing a wireless device, powered through an octa-core processor, coming with the new te reo Māori language support, allowing the ability to input and display Māori language characters, along with a broader Common Language Data Repository (CLDR) allowing users to select the language and navigate.

Motorola has partnered with the Lenovo Foundation to digitise endangered indigenous languages.

Available from Big W, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Mobile Citi, The Good Guys, Amazon, and motorola.com.au for $149.00 AUD.

Also available at Telstra, Optus and Vodafone with some special offers currently available: