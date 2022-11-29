Apple Adds Oceanic+ App To Watch Ultra

Apple announced the launch of Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra, turning Apple’s most rugged watch into a fully capable, easy-to-use dive computer.

Scuba divers can now use the watch to dive up to 40 meters, or 130 feet, to be exact, with the all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors on Apple Watch Ultra.

Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the Oceanic+ app offers a free basic plan, which includes many common dive functions, including depth and time, as well as logging most recent dives.

For access to decompression tracking, tissue loading, the location planner, and an unlimited logbook capacity, Oceanic+ is $9.99 (US) per month, or annually for $79.99 (US). Family Sharing is also available for $129 (US) annually, allowing access for up to five people.

Oceanic+ requires Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1 paired with iPhone 8 or later, and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.1.

Apple Watch Series 2 and later models perform well enough in shallow-water activities like swimming in the pool or ocean, but Apple Watch Ultra is the only one that survives high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

Built for endurance, exploration, and adventure, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN 13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories, including depth gauges.

The 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, which — at up to 2000 nits — provides exceptional visibility underwater.

The Action button can be customized to launch the Oceanic+ app into the predive screen, and during a dive, pressing the Action button will mark a compass bearing.

“Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations to hit the dive industry in a long time. We’re creating an accessible, shareable, better diving experience for everybody,” said Mike Huish, CEO of Huish Outdoors.

“From Apple Watch Ultra’s large, bright Retina display and dual-core S8 SiP, to its compact size, to the Digital Crown and dedicated Action button, and even the haptics, which are designed so well and are so noticeable in the water, there’s never been anything like this in scuba diving before now,” said Andrea Silvestri, Huish Outdoors’ Vice President of Product Development and Design.

The Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra is available for download today on the App Store.