Apple’s AI Doctor Could Revolutionise Digital Health by 2026

Apple is gearing up for its most ambitious foray into healthcare yet with an AI-powered doctor, set to debut as part of a major overhaul of its Health app.

The initiative, codenamed Project Mulberry, is expected to launch alongside iOS 19.4 in mid-2026, integrating AI to provide personalised health insights and guidance based on users’ biometric data.

While Apple’s Health app already tracks metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels, Project Mulberry will take this a step further by leveraging AI to interpret this data, providing real-time recommendations tailored to individual users. This could include dietary advice, workout optimisations, and alerts about potential health risks.

To build its AI doctor, Apple is reportedly working with a team of in-house physicians and is seeking collaborations with specialists across cardiology, sleep science, nutrition, and mental health. The company is even considering enlisting a well-known doctor to serve as the face of the platform.

One of the most anticipated features of the revamped Health app is AI-assisted food tracking. Unlike third-party apps like MyFitnessPal, Apple’s approach will reportedly use AI to analyse meals and offer tailored nutritional guidance.

The app may also feature workout feedback using the iPhone’s rear camera to assess form and suggest improvements – a potential game-changer for Apple’s Fitness+ ecosystem.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has long hinted that healthcare will be one of the company’s biggest legacies. “Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind will be in health,” Cook said in a 2019 interview. The company has since pursued various health-focused projects, including research into non-invasive glucose monitoring and blood pressure tracking for the Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been ramping up its AI and health initiatives as part of its broader strategy to integrate AI more deeply into its ecosystem. Gurman reports that Project Mulberry is just one of several AI-driven projects Apple is developing, with a strong focus on personalised healthcare.

While AI-driven health coaching isn’t new, companies like Oura and Whoop have already integrated AI advisors into their platforms. Apple’s scale and hardware ecosystem could make Health+ one of the most comprehensive digital health offerings to date.

Despite its promise, the AI doctor concept raises questions about accuracy, liability, and regulatory approval. Will it be classified as a medical tool requiring oversight, or will it function as a wellness advisor? Apple has yet to confirm the full extent of its AI health ambitions, but Project Mulberry could mark a significant shift in how consumers manage their wellbeing.