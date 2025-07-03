Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Tipped for 2026 as Honor Debuts World’s Thinnest Model

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is reportedly in its first prototype testing phase, with supply chain sources confirming that “Prototype 1” units began evaluation in June.

If all goes to plan, the device could be ready to launch alongside the iPhone 18 in late 2026.

According to a DigiTimes report, Apple is now moving through its internal prototyping process, with the P1 phase expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

The device is expected to move into Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) later this year, followed by further hardware and production validation phases.

Specs are still unconfirmed, but leaks suggest a 7.8-inch crease-resistant OLED display supplied by Samsung, a titanium alloy chassis, and a liquid metal hinge for added durability.