Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Tipped for 2026 as Honor Debuts World’s Thinnest Model

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is reportedly in its first prototype testing phase, with supply chain sources confirming that “Prototype 1” units began evaluation in June.

If all goes to plan, the device could be ready to launch alongside the iPhone 18 in late 2026.

According to a DigiTimes report, Apple is now moving through its internal prototyping process, with the P1 phase expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

The device is expected to move into Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) later this year, followed by further hardware and production validation phases.

Specs are still unconfirmed, but leaks suggest a 7.8-inch crease-resistant OLED display supplied by Samsung, a titanium alloy chassis, and a liquid metal hinge for added durability.

Touch ID may return via a side-mounted scanner, while Face ID could be scrapped.

The device is expected to be extremely slim when folded at around 9 to 9.5mm.

Early reports point to a price range between AUD $3,200 and $3,500.

Apple appears to be applying its signature “best, not first” strategy, focusing on long-term durability and user experience rather than rushing to market.

While Samsung and other Android rivals have been in the foldable market for years, Apple is reportedly working to overcome one of the segment’s biggest criticisms: the visible display crease.

The development of a foldable iPad has reportedly been paused due to manufacturing challenges and uncertain demand.

World’s Thinnest Foldable 

Meanwhile, Chinese brand Honor has unveiled the Magic V5, which at just 8.8mm folded, is now the world’s slimmest foldable phone, even thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm).

The Magic V5 boasts a nearly 8-inch inner display, 1TB storage variant, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

It also features a high-capacity silicon-carbon battery, an AI-assisted steel hinge, and fast 66W wired/50W wireless charging.

Honor says it welcomes Apple’s entry, expecting it to grow the foldables segment and accelerate innovation.

With Samsung launching its next-gen foldables on July 9, the fight for foldable dominance is only just beginning.

