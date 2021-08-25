Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers

Sound, News, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

A new range of affordable Polk speakers will allow gamers, home theatre enthusiasts, and music lovers access to high performance audio.

Polk’s new Monitor XT range (below) features two floor-standing towers; slim and full-size centre channels; two bookshelf speakers; a 12-inch powered subwoofer; and a height module for surround sound, all available in black. According to Sound United, this allows customers to build an affordable home theatre system that suits their space and needs without sacrificing on performance.

polk monitor xt range Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers

The Monitor XT series is a great starting point for those wanting to get into Polk, said Frank Sterns, president of Polk Audio.

“Monitor XT provides all listeners an entry point into Polk Audio’s 50 years’ worth of experience building iconic loudspeakers that deliver clarity, high-output and effortless bass.

“As high-resolution audio is becoming the norm on music streaming services and ‘Direct to Streaming’ movie releases in Dolby Atmos proliferate, Monitor XT offers consumers an affordable way to take advantage of improved quality source material,” he said.

The range is available via Polk’s website and Polk dealers, though official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed; parent company Sound United recently bought Australian distributor QualiFi.

  • XT12 Powered Subwoofer – $299 USD each (around $410 AUD)
  • XT15 Bookshelf – $149 USD per pair (around $205 AUD)
  • XT20 Bookshelf – $249 USD per pair (around $340 AUD)
  • XT30 Center Channel – $149 USD each (around $205 AUD)
  • XT35 Center Channel (slim) – $249 USD each (around $340 AUD)
  • XT60 Tower – $199 USD each (around $275 AUD)
  • XT70 Tower – $299 USD each (around $410 AUD)
  • XT90 Height Channel – $149 USD per pair (around $205 AUD)
728x90 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
ARL0444 Arlo VDB WF Fathers Day Banner 728x90 V1 scaled Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
728x90 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
728x90 7 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers
Previous Post

This Video Shows The FitBit Charge 5 In Action

Bowers & Wilkins Unleashes Its Best Speaker Line Yet

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

V-MODA Enters Pro Market With M-200 Studio Headphones
in 'Sound'
New Amazon Echo Plus With Sub Woofer & Echo Show With 10″ Display
in 'News'
CES 2020: Samsung Unveils Project NEON, The Humanoid Avatar
in 'News'