Polk Rolls Out New Value Speakers

A new range of affordable Polk speakers will allow gamers, home theatre enthusiasts, and music lovers access to high performance audio.

Polk’s new Monitor XT range (below) features two floor-standing towers; slim and full-size centre channels; two bookshelf speakers; a 12-inch powered subwoofer; and a height module for surround sound, all available in black. According to Sound United, this allows customers to build an affordable home theatre system that suits their space and needs without sacrificing on performance.

The Monitor XT series is a great starting point for those wanting to get into Polk, said Frank Sterns, president of Polk Audio.

“Monitor XT provides all listeners an entry point into Polk Audio’s 50 years’ worth of experience building iconic loudspeakers that deliver clarity, high-output and effortless bass.

“As high-resolution audio is becoming the norm on music streaming services and ‘Direct to Streaming’ movie releases in Dolby Atmos proliferate, Monitor XT offers consumers an affordable way to take advantage of improved quality source material,” he said.

The range is available via Polk’s website and Polk dealers, though official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed; parent company Sound United recently bought Australian distributor QualiFi.