Apple’s New HomePod Features Siri Improvements

Latest News by Staff Writer Share
X

Apple has released HomePod software 17.4, which empowers Siri to learn and remember a user’s preferred media service.

The new feature allows Siri to learn the user’s third-party media service of choice when requesting music, podcasts and audiobooks. It also removes the need to specify a default service within the Home app on iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone and iPhone devices already enable Siri to log the preferred media service when making the initial request, and now with the new feature, HomePod has also been brought into line.

HomePod  will support  third party apps YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

Spotify subscribers will unfortunately not benefit  from native integration with HomePod.

728x90 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
4Square clarity ad 1 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
EFTM Award Channel News 970x90 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
Middleton 728x90px Product Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
4SQM True X Banner 4 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Apples New HomePod Features Siri Improvements
Previous Post

iPhone Owners Claim iOS 17.4 Update Ruins Battery Life

Apple Tipped to Launch 20-Inch Foldable MacBook In Next 3 Yrs

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cricket Streaming Hits New Heights For Foxtel
New JBL Integrated Music System Introduced
D-Link Launches Nuclias Cloud-Managed Networking Solution In OZ