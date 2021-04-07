Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera

News, Home Security, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Arlo has added Apple HomeKit support to its Essential XL security camera, allowing users to control it via Siri voice commands.

Essential XL customers can connect the camera to their HomeKit ecosystem using their Arlo SmartHub or base station, after which they can access their camera through the Apple Home app and control it via Siri; create automations with Arlo cameras and other HomeKit devices; and stream camera footage to Apple TV. Cameras connected directly to a wi-fi router cannot be added to HomeKit.

arlo apple home Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera

“With Apple HomeKit and a compatible Arlo device, you can use voice commands to access and control multiple Arlo cameras from one place,” says Arlo.

The Essential XL joins cameras including the Arlo Ultra, Essential Video Doorbell (Wired), Pro 4, Pro 3, Pro 3 Floodlight, Pro 2, and Pro, which already have HomeKit compatibility. Arlo cameras are also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls.

4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
audiopro 728x90 2 Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Wave 728x90px Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
ARL0335 Arlo Pro 4 Banner 728x90 FA scaled Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Banner Shyla 728x90 Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
728x90 5 Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Frame 728x90 Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Previous Post

SmartHouse Best Of The Best Awards 2020: Cameras And Video Call Gear

Samsung Galaxy A72 Will Miss Out On A52's Monthly Updates

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Foxtel Takes Each Way Punt On New Kayo Sports App
in 'News'
Snapchat Caves, Puts Stories Back Where They Belong
in 'Smartphones'
Xiaomi Launch Cheapest 5G Phone In OZ
in 'News'