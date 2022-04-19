Asus Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary In Space With New ZenBook

The latest release from Asus is the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition, a futuristic laptop that made its debut back at CES 2022, celebrating 25 years of Asus laptops in space. Boasting a 12th Gen Core i9-12900H with an integrated Iris XE GPU and 32GB of RAM, Asus have packed their new ZenBook with enough power to launch a rocket.

It also features a 14” OLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio an a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, in a feature Asus call ‘Ergolift’ the screen itself acts as a stand, lifting the display and keyboard.

The futuristic elements extend far beyond the ZenBook’s specs, however. The cover of the devices dons an external display, able to show battery status, date and time, user-customizable text and several animations. The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition also meets the US Space System Command Standards (SMC-S-016A), offering resistance remarkably high and low temperatures, as well as vibrations.

The laptop itself is encased within a futuristic looking body, with design cues taken from a spaceship. Features include a fingerprint reader in the power button, 4x USB-C connectors, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port and an HDMI 2.0 port. There is no built-in numpad due to the laptops small size, however, users are able to use one on the touchpad if they so choose.

Currently, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is only available for purchase online for Aussies and is currently out of stock on Amazon. Prices start at roughly A$2,717 (US$1,999).