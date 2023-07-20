Blizzard Games Make Their Way To Steam

Latest News by Ashley Riordan
X

Many favourite Blizzard Games are headed to Steam, as Blizzard announced their plans to offer a selection of games on the storefront.

“Though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net, we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our games.”

Overwatch 2 will be the first making its way to the storefront, available from August 10th, just in time for Steamers to compete in the Overwatch 2: Invasion event.

OW2 be9287b234afbe7898ac Blizzard Games Make Their Way To Steam

Gamers will still need to connect Overwatch 2 to a Battle.net account, however will be able to access all Steam offer such as friends list and acheivements.

So far, Overwatch 2 is the only game confirmed, however Blizzard have indicated multiple games are coming, sharing them “when the time is right.”

Overwatch 2 being chosen isn’t a surprise, with quarterly earnings released from the Overwatch League, including player engagement and investment “declined sequentially in the quarter.”

