Bowers & Wilkins Launches Px7 S3 Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins has launched the Px7 S3, the latest addition to its wireless headphone lineup, combining advanced audio tech with premium design and sustainable materials.

Priced at A$699, the Px7 S3 packs serious audio performance with high-performance DSP, a dedicated amplifier/DAC, and Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX Lossless. The headphones support a true 24-bit audio connection and a five-band customisable EQ via the company’s TrueSound platform.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and multipoint connectivity come standard, alongside Apple MFi and Google Fast Pair support. Fast-charging through USB-C delivers seven hours of playback with just a 15-minute charge, while full battery life stretches to an impressive 30 hours.

Each earcup houses four microphones, totalling eight mics for clearer calls and improved ANC performance. The Px7 S3 also features full-range 40mm bio-cellulose drivers, aimed at delivering studio-quality clarity and dynamic range.

The Px7 S3 is available in black, white and blue, with an over-ear, noise-cancelling fit. Despite the premium build, the headphones remain lightweight at just 0.3kg and come with a carry case and two cables (USB-C to 3.5mm and USB-C to USB-C) for added versatility.

In terms of value, the Px7 S3 is slightly more premium than Sony’s WH-1000XM5 (A$549) and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra (A$499), but offers superior audio fidelity with aptX Lossless and a more refined material build aimed at audiophiles.

