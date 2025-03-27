Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras

Canon is stepping up its vlogging camera lineup with the launch of the PowerShot V1 compact and R50 V mirrorless, both aimed at competing with Sony’s popular vlogging cameras.

The PowerShot V1, previously released in Japan, is now set for a North American launch.

It features a 1.4-inch 22.3MP sensor, larger than the Sony ZV-1 II’s 1-inch sensor, offering improved low-light performance and a shallower depth of field.

Equipped with a 17-52mm f/2.8-4.5 lens, the V1 captures 4K video at 30 fps with full sensor width, 4K 60p with a 1.4x crop, and 1080p at 240 fps for slow motion.

Key features include:

Canon C-Log3 with 10-bit 4:2:2 capture for better dynamic range

Built-in cooling fan for unlimited recording times

Optical and digital stabilisation for smoother footage

Autofocus with subject tracking and eye detection

Vlogger-friendly modes like “Close-Up Demo” for quick object focus and “Smooth Skin Mode” for beauty content

It also doubles as a 1080p webcam via USB-C and supports live streaming.

Other notable features include a mechanical shutter with 30fps burst shooting, a built-in ND filter, and a fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen.

The PowerShot V1 is priced at $900 and will be available in April 2025.

Canon’s R50 V mirrorless camera is designed as a direct competitor to Sony’s ZV-E10 II, offering similar features but at a lower price point.

While specific details on the R50 V’s specifications have not yet been revealed, it is expected to offer strong video capabilities, interchangeable lenses, and compact design for content creators.

With these new releases, Canon is positioning itself as a serious player in the vlogging camera market, offering creators high-quality imaging, ease of use, and competitive pricing.