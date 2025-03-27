Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Canon is stepping up its vlogging camera lineup with the launch of the PowerShot V1 compact and R50 V mirrorless, both aimed at competing with Sony’s popular vlogging cameras.

The PowerShot V1, previously released in Japan, is now set for a North American launch.

Canon PowerShot V1 compact camera 2 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras

It features a 1.4-inch 22.3MP sensor, larger than the Sony ZV-1 II’s 1-inch sensor, offering improved low-light performance and a shallower depth of field.

Equipped with a 17-52mm f/2.8-4.5 lens, the V1 captures 4K video at 30 fps with full sensor width, 4K 60p with a 1.4x crop, and 1080p at 240 fps for slow motion.

Key features include:

  • Canon C-Log3 with 10-bit 4:2:2 capture for better dynamic range
  • Built-in cooling fan for unlimited recording times
  • Optical and digital stabilisation for smoother footage
  • Autofocus with subject tracking and eye detection
  • Vlogger-friendly modes like “Close-Up Demo” for quick object focus and “Smooth Skin Mode” for beauty content

It also doubles as a 1080p webcam via USB-C and supports live streaming.

Other notable features include a mechanical shutter with 30fps burst shooting, a built-in ND filter, and a fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen.

The PowerShot V1 is priced at $900 and will be available in April 2025.

%name Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras

Canon’s R50 V mirrorless camera is designed as a direct competitor to Sony’s ZV-E10 II, offering similar features but at a lower price point.

While specific details on the R50 V’s specifications have not yet been revealed, it is expected to offer strong video capabilities, interchangeable lenses, and compact design for content creators.

With these new releases, Canon is positioning itself as a serious player in the vlogging camera market, offering creators high-quality imaging, ease of use, and competitive pricing.

Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
Litheaudio 728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
JB BUNDLE ESSENTIAL 2025 Banner 728x90px Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
Westan 728x90px Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
hitachi banner 728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
728x90 we see oled CN Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
Haier 728x90 1 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
denon perl white 728x90 1 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Canon Expands Vlogging Lineup with PowerShot V1 and R50 V Cameras
Previous Post

Dreame Technology Launches X50 Ultra with World's First Robotic Retractable Legs

Focal Bathys MG Wireless Headphones Launch with Hi-Fi Features

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2019: Philips Wireless ANC Headphones Take On Sony, Bose

Smartphone Users Dominate Black Friday, Mobile Shopping Soars

Xbox Series X Will Get 4K Dashboard Upgrade