Focal Bathys MG Wireless Headphones Launch with Hi-Fi Features

News by Joe Gallop
X

French audio brand Focal has launched its latest high-end wireless headphones, the Bathys MG, with updates in comfort, noise cancellation and audio performance.

The new model refines the design and technology of its predecessor while maintaining a premium price point.

The original Focal Bathys, released in 2022, was noted for bringing audiophile-grade sound to a wireless format. The Bathys MG builds on this with magnesium speaker drivers, a chestnut finish, and various technical adjustments aimed at improving sound quality.

A key change is the shift from aluminum-magnesium drivers to pure magnesium. This modification is intended to enhance sound clarity and reduce distortion. The Bathys MG also continues to use Focal’s M-shaped dome diaphragm, designed in the company’s French workshop.

bathys mg 34 pack flam 100 a Focal Bathys MG Wireless Headphones Launch with Hi Fi Features

The Bathys MG retains a premium build, using aluminum, magnesium, and leather in its construction. The headband has been redesigned with memory foam cushions to improve comfort without increasing weight. A backlit Focal flame logo on the earcup remains a design feature.

The noise cancellation in the original Bathys was considered adequate but not industry-leading. The Bathys MG introduces digital microphones and revised algorithms to improve ANC, offering three modes: Silent, Soft, and Transparent.

Bluetooth 5.2 replaces Bluetooth 5.1, which is expected to provide a more stable connection and better power efficiency. The headphones also support USB-DAC mode, enabling 24-bit/192kHz hi-res audio playback.

Battery life remains unchanged from the original model: 30 hours in Bluetooth mode, 35 hours with a wired connection, and 42 hours in USB-DAC mode. A 15-minute charge provides five hours of playback.

The Focal Bathys MG is priced at A$2,300, positioning it among high-end wireless headphones from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. The original Bathys, now priced at A$1,199, remains available as a lower-cost option. Preorders for the headphones are open, with shipments expected to start in May 2025.

The Bathys MG introduces technical refinements to Focal’s wireless headphone lineup. While improvements in driver materials, ANC, and connectivity may appeal to audiophiles, the high price may raise questions about its value compared to competing models.

