CES 2025: MSI Reveals Latest Gaming Laptops

At CES 2025, MSI unveiled its latest laptop lineup, equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs paired with the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2, AMD Ryzen 9000 series and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors at CES 2025.

Here’s the main MSI offerings for 2025.

MSI Titan 18 HX AI

MSI’s halo gaming laptop has a 18-inch Mini LED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 (16:10) and 120Hz refresh. It features an Intel CPU— the Core Ultra 9 275HX. For Titan’s GPU, you can opt for either Nvidia’s new RTX 5080 or 5090. It can be fitted with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and both Gen5 and Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD slots.

The laptop weighs 7.94 pounds and has a 99.9Wh battery inside it. As for connectivity ports, it’s got two Thunderbolt 5 / USB-C, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, gigabit ethernet, and an SD card slot.

MSI Raider 18 HX AI

This year the Raider, one of MSI’s most powerful laptops, has a similar Mini LED screen, GPU options, RAM, ports, battery, and storage with dedicated SSD cooling. The Raider offers configurations with either the Intel Ultra 9 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D.

MSI Vector A18 HX

The Vector line is offered in options of 18-inch, 17-inch, and 16-inch versions. The Vector A18 has an 18-inch 2560 x 1600 (16:10) 240Hz IPS display, a choice of RTX 5070 Ti / 5080 GPUs, AMD CPU configurations, 99.9Wh battery, and several ports. The Vector 16 HX AI and Vector 17 HX AI models may have slightly smaller screens, but they still boast of 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz. Each of them has new Intel Arrow Lake CPU options, but the 17-inch has a RTX 5090 GPU.

MSI Stealth 18 HX AI

This year, the Stealth lineup which features thinner and lighter machines, is being offered in 16-inch and 18-inch configurations with GPUs ranging from the RTX 5070 Ti to the 5090. The 18-inch model has 4K 120Hz screen or QHD 240Hz model as well as either an Intel Ultra 9 275HX or AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

MSI Cyborg A17 AI

The Cyborg 17 has a new chassis, reported The Verge. It has CPU options up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 240H or AMD Ryzen 7 260 and RTX 50-series GPUs.

MSI Crosshair 18 HX AI and MSI Pulse

Its more affordably priced Crosshair and Pulse series meanwhile are now getting the Nvidia RTX 5070 configuration. MSI claims the Crosshair will be its cheapest 18-inch laptop.

Local pricing and availability dates for MSI’s 2025 lineup in Australia is yet to be confirmed.