Chord Unveils New Stereo Power Amplifier

Chord Electronics have unveiled a new stereo power amplifier, the BerTTi, which has been derived from the higher end ULTIMA range.

It is a fully balanced stereo power amplifier, and will be replacing the five star Chord TToby. This new version claims 75W of output per channel into 8ohms.

It features the latest dual-feed-forward error-correction topology, and has been claimed to monitor and immediately correct signals before the output stage.

John Franks, Chord CEO and Founder has said, “BerTTi utilises our ULTIMA technology which continuously monitors the electrical and thermal performance parameters for each of the MOSFET power devices. This… adds an extra layer of control in the power components’ topology that lowers all distortion modes…. BerTTi can drive loudspeakers, from bookshelf types to the hardest-to-drive floorstanders, without difficulty.”

The new model is also equipped with both XLR balanced and unbalanced RCA analogue inputs and one set of speaker terminals. There are two modified power supplies and an additional auxiliary power rail in the front.

With a compact aluminum chassis that remains the same, and a new front panel, it’s available in either Jett Black or Argent Silver.

The Chord BerTTi is expected to arrive around September this year, but it can be pre-ordered for £3995, with US and AUS prices still pending.

 

