D-Link Launches New AI-Backed Aquila Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

After having launched the Aquila Pro AI M30 AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router in Australia earlier this year, D-Link ANZ has now launched its successor – the Aquila Pro AI M60 AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems.

Retaining the same wing-shaped wall-mountable design form factor, the router is available as a single/add-on unit, or in a two- or three-pack configuration.

The company say that its five upgraded internal antennas now provide wider, more spherical coverage and eliminate dead zones.

D-Link says that the router in a single/add-on configuration provides coverage up to 280 square metres, whilst the 2-Pack M60 Wi-Fi- Mesh System covers a home up to 510 square metres, and the 3-Pack M60 AX6000 Wi-Fi Mesh System covers 740 square metres.

Powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, the router delivers speeds of up to 6Gbps, supporting 160MHz bandwidth, along with a 2.5G Internet WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports supporting wired devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and PCs.

The AI technology for the M60 comes via an AI Wi-Fi Optimiser, AI Mesh Optimiser and AI Traffic Optimiser to ensure superior Wi-Fi performance for devices.

The AI Wi-Fi Optimiser selects the optimal channel for each connected device, minimising interference, whilst the AI Mesh Optimiser provides fast and reliable network coverage using auto path selection and self-healing capabilities.

AI Traffic Optimiser meanwhile delivers uninterrupted 4K/8K video streaming and video calling with AI-based QoS technology.

The router can be managed via the Aquila Pro AI App. The AI Assistant monitors network performance and provides weekly reports.

The M60 leverages the Wi-Fi 6 Target Wake Time (TWT) feature to reduce power consumption and offers a health mode to automatically turn the router into an ultra-low power standby mode during the night ensuring energy efficiency.

The Aquila Pro AI M60 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control allowing it to be seamlessly integrated into smart home solutions.

As part of its security features, it complies with the latest WPA3 encryption and IEC 62443-4-1 standards, protecting your network against unauthorised access. It also offers parental controls and separate guest networks to ensure the security of all home Wi-Fi devices.

The Aquila Pro AI M60 AX6000 Wi-Fi Mesh Systems are available in Australia from D-Link’s official website and select retailers. A single/add-on unit is priced at A$329.95, while a 2-Pack costs A$579.95 and a 3-Pack is available for A$799.95.