D-Link Reduces False Alarms With New Security Cam

D-Link has added AI-based person detection to its latest home security camera.

The DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera features 1080p recording with a 120-degree field of view, as well as 360-degree adjustable positioning, night vision to five metres, and a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio.

Additionally, its AI systems can identify human motion, which the manufacturer says will reduce false alarms and ensure that users will only receive important alerts.

The camera supports WPA3 wireless security and the IPv6 internet standard, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. Additionally, D-Link says its built-in BLE technology makes for quick and easy setup, and it works “seamlessly” with the mydlink app.

DCS 8300LHV2 A1 Image LFront D Link Reduces False Alarms With New Security Cam

“The mydlink app includes Smart Bluetooth Setup and the ability to turn on or off multiple devices and automation rules at once with ‘Scenes’.

“The app also features a simplified setup wizard, clear device controls, scheduling and intuitive automation and a simple, easy-to-view timeline for videos and events,” the manufacturer said.

The DCS-8300LHV2 is available for $129.95 from www.dlink.com.au and authorised retailers.

