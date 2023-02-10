DJI Reveals Next Mini SE Drone

The world’s leading drone maker DJI has just released its new Mini 2 SE drone with the OcuSync 2.0 transmission system, a faster version of the original Mini SE.

All of the sophisticated DJI capabilities, such as QuickShots and Panorama, are still available in the new drone.

However, there is a major drawback: mini 2 SE is not equipped with the capability to capture up to 4k video, which makes it significantly cheaper than the previous model.

It has a digital zoom capability that permits up to 4X digital zoom, but the lack of high resolution especially without the 4k feature, makes it less useful.

However, DJI said that the new drone supports up to 10 km of high-definition video transmission equipped with “excellent” anti-interference capabilities that would enable it to fly farther and see clearer.

Its flight time is still the same as well at 31 minutes.

Its 3-axis mechanical stabilization system ensures smooth imagery. It also features a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera that produces 12MP photos and up to 2.7K videos.

The Mini 2 SE can hover steadily and take stable photographs at winds up to 10.7 meters per second due to its “Level 5 wind resistance,” according to the company.

“At less than 249 g, it weighs about as much as an apple and fits in the palm of your hand. Compact and convenient, Mini 2 SE is your ideal travel companion, transforming how you capture your favorite moments,” DJI said.

Additionally, the drone is equipped with Smart RTH, Low Battery RTH, and Failsafe RTH so that it can safely return to the owner’s location.

The DJI Mini 2 SE costs $599.

DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More combo includes several accessories, three batteries, a bag, cables, rotor blades, etc. for $799.