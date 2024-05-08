Focal’s New Headphones Are Their Cheapest Yet

French hi-fi company, Focal have changed their tune and unveiled new affordable open-and-closed-back headphones, the Focal Hadenys and Azurys. These are the company’s most affordable models so far, and will be available from the official Focal website from June.

Both models share the same M-shaped 40mm aluminium / magnesium drivers found on the company’s Bathys wireless cans.

The Hadenys and Azurys are for wired listening, packed with Focal’s DNA, including a padded leather headband, oversized earcups and cushions, and magnesium earcup yokes.

The Azurys will retail for U$549 (approx. A$ ) with a closed-back design, and the Hadenys will retail for U$699 (approx. A$ ) with an open-back design.

Focal fans will notice the simplified logo as well, with the flame shape now an unbroken 2D line instead of a folding 3D spiral.

They also stray with the cable connections, moving away from the company’s usual left/right connections, and opting for a single sided design.

Focal claims the Azurys are ideal for “anywhere listening” and the Hadenys are more suitable for at-home listening, or in situations where background noise is kept to a minimum.

For those who prefer better bass, the Azurys is the best choice, with a frequency response between 15Hz and 22kHz. The Hadenys has a frequency response between 25Hz and 22kHz.

Additionally, both have their own zippered travel case, as well as a 3.5mm analogue cable. The Azurys has a four-foot cable with an inline microphone and remote, whereas the Hadenys has a six-foot cable with a ¼-inch adapter.

The travel case matches each of the headphone colours as well.

Focal said, “They’ll deliver clear, dynamic high-fidelity sound for all styles of music. Bass, midrange and treble blend with precision, bringing clarity to vocals and an immersive sound experience.”

They also come with patented Focal technologies, including honeycomb grilles, genuine leather and breathable woven fabric headband and yoke.

The Focal Hadenys is retailing for A$1,250, whereas the Focal Azurys is retailing for A$900.

In early March, a model in Focal’s flagship loudspeaker range, the Utopia Evo series, received a price drop in the US, with price changes also expected in Australia.

At the time, the price change in the US was a $13,000 reduction.

These are premium speakers retailing for the following:

Scala Utopia Evo: costs between A$63K – $115K per pair, depending on finish.

Maestro Utopia Evo: costs between A$124K – $150K per pair, depending on finish.

Stella Utopia EM Evo: costs between A$264K – $320K per pair, depending on finish.

Grande Utopia EM Evo: costs between A$490K – $540K per pair, depending on finish.

It’s been advised that these price changes have not come into effect as of yet.