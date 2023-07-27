Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Google have revealed its redesigning the Play Store specifically aimed for larger devices including foldables and tablets.

Last year, it was announced big changes were coming to the app store for large screen devices, and now four big updates have been revealed assisting users of these devices find apps making the most of their screen space.

There is a revamped app listing system, prioritising apps with high quality videos, with footage embedded as a banner at the top of the listing, and a new multi column layout displaying more information.

%name Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store

The ranking algorithm has also been tweaked favouring apps optimised for large screens, so they will be more likely to appear in searches. Google are even warning about apps having reduced visibility when they haven’t been optimised for larger screens.

The UI was streamlines on larger devices, adding navigation buttoms positioned to the left and an all round simplified layout.

Whatmough 728x90 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
728x90TEAL Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
TCL AFL 728x90 backup Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
bundles 728x90 1 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
4Square clarity ad 1 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
728x90 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
728x90 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store
Previous Post

PS Plus Subscribers Get PS4 Exclusive Free Next Month

Lenovo Announces Two New Tablets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Event To Star New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3
Apple To Unveil New iPad, Pencil At Event
Samsung Fix Galaxy Buds Battery Bug