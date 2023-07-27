Foldables/Tablets To Get New Google Play Store

Google have revealed its redesigning the Play Store specifically aimed for larger devices including foldables and tablets.

Last year, it was announced big changes were coming to the app store for large screen devices, and now four big updates have been revealed assisting users of these devices find apps making the most of their screen space.

There is a revamped app listing system, prioritising apps with high quality videos, with footage embedded as a banner at the top of the listing, and a new multi column layout displaying more information.

The ranking algorithm has also been tweaked favouring apps optimised for large screens, so they will be more likely to appear in searches. Google are even warning about apps having reduced visibility when they haven’t been optimised for larger screens.

The UI was streamlines on larger devices, adding navigation buttoms positioned to the left and an all round simplified layout.