Fun In The Snow With GoPro Hero

Over recent months there have been numerous leaks about the forthcoming GoPro cameras, with much of the gossip centred around the flagship Hero13 Black.

But what was the second, smaller and cheaper unit?

Well, all has been revealed.

Not only is GoPro releasing the Hero13 Black (RRP $649), it’s also dropping the featherweight Hero ($349), and a Hero13 Black Creator Edition ($979.95).

The Hero weighs just 86 grams, equal to about one-and-a-half Mars Bars.

GoPro describes it as “the smallest, lightest, simplest to use and lowest cost 4K camera ever with a screen”.

It’s waterproof to five metres, and comes with touch screen and one-button control to change modes by swiping or pressing.

“Capture in Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second,” says the manufacturer. “You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your 4K videos using the Quik app.”

The 16:9 aspect ratio is YouTube-friendly and GoPro says the Enduro battery can record for up to 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge.

The Hero is available for pre-order now and will be on shelves on September 22.

“This year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro community,” says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

“Hero13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that Hero13 automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance.”

It features 5.3K 60 frames per second video, HyperSmooth stabilisation and 13x burst slo-mo. Magnetic latch mounting becomes the third way to mount, along with built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads.

The WiFi 6 tech gives “up to 40% quicker content transfer speeds”, and the unit comes with “more customisable audio tuning”, meaning you can focus in on a voice while retaining some ambient sounds, or go full “true to life”.

GoPro says the Creator Edition comes with Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod.

Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on September 10.

You can add four HB-Series lenses (or lens packs), priced from $119.95 to $219.95.

Both cameras are compatible with the subscription-based Quik app for editing, sharing and transferring.