Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

The gap between Apple and Samsung in terms of smartphone shipments has narrowed to its lowest point ever. While Samsung has led Apple in terms of units shipped for most of the past 15 years, new research data for the first nine months of 2024 shows that Samsung shipped only 20 million more smartphones than Apple.

The report by AltIndex.com shows that during the nine months of 2024, Samsung shipped 171.8 million smartphones, and Apple shipped 151.3 million smartphones.

The 20 million shipment gap is only a fraction of the difference between the two competitors as recently as five years ago. For example, in 2019, the nine-month shipment difference between Samsung and Apple was five times bigger and amounted to 108.8 million. That is roughly 8 per cent more than the figures reported for the same period between 2015 and 2019, when the shipment gap stood between 95 million and 105 million, and 15 per cent more compared to a massive 125 million unit difference in the nine months of 2014.

While Samsung shipments have dropped over the last few years, Apple has increased.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro finish lineup 240909 1 scaled Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever

One of the reasons is that Samsung is focusing on the more premium segment of smartphones. It gradually shifted its focus from budget models that once drove high sales volumes to high-end models like the Z series and Galaxy S.

Simultaneously, Chinese competitors Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have made significant strides over the years in the budget smartphone segment and have gained market share in regions where Samsung otherwise held the lead.

Data from American research firm IDC also indicates that Chinese smartphone makers are rapidly gaining market share.

According to the IDC, in the third quarter of this year, global smartphone shipments increased 4 per cent year over year to 316.1 million units.

While Samsung and Apple led in terms of overall smartphone shipments with 57.8 million and 56 million units shipped respectively over that period, they were followed by Xiaomi (42.8 million), Oppo (28.8 million), and Vivo (27 million).

Galaxy Z Flip6 Galaxy Z Fold6 scaled Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever

Samsung’s decision to focus on more premium phones is supported by assessments by leading tech executives about the growth of AI-enabled devices over the coming years. Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon recently made a sweeping prediction that everyone will have an AI-enabled smartphone within five years. The San Diego-based company dominates the processor market for mobile devices using the Android operating system.

With Apple rolling out its Apple Intelligence platform and locking out phones lower than the iPhone 15 Pro from receiving its new AI software, it is forcing a massive upgrade cycle among its customers who were up until this point unwilling to upgrade their devices.

728X90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
hitachi banner 728x90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Whatmough 728x90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
728x90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Haier 728x90 1 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
728x90 we see oled CN Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Litheaudio 728x90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px scaled Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
QUEEN 728x90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
728x90 Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
728x90 yoga pro 7i Gap Between Samsung and Apple Smartphone Shipments Shrinks To Lowest Ever
Previous Post

OZ Gaming Market Wobbles, Soft Peak Period Tipped

Pizza Hut Claims 3D Box Will Keep Slices Warm On Gaming Console

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New ‘Moto g7 Power’ Exclusive To Telstra
Garmin Launch Luxury $2K+ Smartwatches
Over 10% Of Android Devices Now Run Nougat