Garmin Launches Apple Watch Competitor

Garmin have launched a competitor for the Apple Watch with its new Vivoactive 5 smartwatch. It has a range of features benefiting health and fitness enthusiasts, an 11 day battery life, and a 1.2 inch AMOLED touchscreen.  

Designed with a lightweight aluminium bezel and silicone band, it’s available in four colour combinations – black/slate, ivory/cream gold, navy/metallic navy, and orchid/metallic orchid.  

It has several improvements over its predecessor, one of which is the ability to track different sleep stages, naps, other metrics including Pulse Ox, and heart rate variability (HRV). This is generated every morning with a report which also includes a weather forecast for the day. 

Another feature is the body battery monitor which tracks energy levels through the day, and provides insight into the best times to be active, or when to rest. It provides information on how sleep, naps, daily activities, and stress can affect energy.  

The watch also includes a wheelchair mode which monitors daily pushes and provides weight shift alerts. There are also wheelchair specific sports apps, and workouts.  

Some other new features include tracking recovery from workouts, and guided meditation practices. The watch can be customised by changing between two font sizes.  

Vice President of Global Consumer Sales at Garmin, Dan Bartel said “Made for your active lifestyle, Vivoactive 5 packs premium features into a stylish, affordable smartwatch.” 

Australian availability is expected within 3-5 weeks at select retailers. Pricing will also become available soon. 

