Ecovacs New DEEBOT Vacuum & GOAT Lawn Mower On Sale Now

ECOVACS new DEEBOT X2 OMNI vacuum and their first robotic lawn mower, the GOAT G1, have both been made available for purchase today in Australia.

The DEEBOT X2 OMNI is a premium vacuum using AI and machine learning technology for smart cleaning, an 8000Pa suction, and a self-cleaning OMNI station that uses 55 °C hot water and drying and the capability to vacuum and mop together.

Available also for purchase today is the robotic lawn mower, the GOAT G1.

Using similar but customised technology from the new DEEBOT X2 OMNI, the GOAT G1 also employs AI and combines four different localisation technologies ensuring efficient path planning and precise operation.

The GOAT G1 uses TrueMapping Multi-Fusion Localisation System, which combines innovations including Dual Cameras (Panoramic and Fisheye), UWB Technology, an Industrial-Grade Gyroscope, and High-Precision GPS Signal Transmission.

The ECOVACS GOAT G1 will be available now for $2,999 from retailers such as Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Robot Specialist, Bunnings (Online), Robot Lawn Mowers Australia, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, & ECOVACS Online.

For the DEEBOT X2 OMNI, it is $2,499 and available on shelves in Bing Lee, Godfreys, Harvey Noman, Robot Specialist, The Good Guys, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, & ECOVACS Online.