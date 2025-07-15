GoldenEar Launches T44 Floorstanding Speaker Under New Ownership

Premium audio brand GoldenEar, now under the PML umbrella (Paradigm, MartinLogan, Anthem), has unveiled its first speaker since the acquisition, the T44 hybrid floorstanding loudspeaker.

A follow-up to the larger T66, the T44 delivers full-range performance from a more space-friendly form factor – ideal for apartments, studios or smaller media rooms.

Key to its design is a built-in powered bass section, which eliminates the need for an external subwoofer. Bass extends down to 32Hz due to a long-throw woofer, two passive radiators, and an advanced DSP amplifier.

The T44 retains GoldenEar’s signature sound profile with a folded ribbon tweeter for precise highs and a custom 4.5-inch mid-bass driver delivering detailed midrange.

The speaker supports bi-wiring, has a 4-ohm impedance, and performs well even with lower-powered amps. It also features a curved cabinet in black or red, a cast aluminium base with adjustable spikes, and dual binding posts for connection flexibility.

The T44 is priced in the US at at US$4,899/pair in Piano Black and $5,299/pair in Santa Barbara Red. Australian pricing and availability has not yet been confirmed.

