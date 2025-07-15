Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets Display Upgrade as Plus Model Faces Axe

Samsung is reportedly preparing significant changes for its Galaxy S26 series, including advanced display technology for the Ultra model and the elimination of the Plus variant from the lineup.

The developments follow pricing strategies established with the current Galaxy S25 series, which starts at $1,299 for the base model and reaches $1,999 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage.

According to leaks from Samsung insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a CoE OLED panel, marking a substantial upgrade in display technology.

CoE, which stands for Colour Filter of Encapsulation, replaces traditional polarisers with colour filters and switches the standard pixel definition layer with a black PDL, resulting in a thinner overall display structure.

The advanced panel technology promises multiple benefits, including improved light transmittance, enhanced power efficiency, and higher peak brightness capabilities.

Samsung will reportedly apply its latest anti-reflective coating to the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display, potentially allowing the company to create a slimmer device profile or allocate additional space for battery capacity while maintaining the rumoured 5,000mAh battery pack.

The display improvements come alongside reports that Samsung will restructure its Galaxy S26 lineup by eliminating the Galaxy S26+ model.

According to South Korean reports, the 2026 flagship series will consist of three devices: the 6.27-inch Galaxy S26, the 6.66-inch Galaxy S26 Edge, and the 6.89-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The strategic move mirrors similar decisions in the smartphone industry, with Apple long rumoured to replace the iPhone 16 Plus with the iPhone 17 Air.

The Galaxy S25+ currently retails for $1,549 for 256GB storage, positioned between the base Galaxy S25 at $1,299 and the Galaxy S25 Edge at $1,649, suggesting Plus models represent the lowest-selling variants in premium smartphone lineups.

The Galaxy S26 Edge will effectively replace the Plus model’s screen size while offering a thinner profile, though with compromises including reduced battery capacity and potentially fewer camera sensors.

This positioning strategy allows Samsung to maintain the middle-tier price point while encouraging customers toward higher-margin Ultra models or the premium Edge variant.

Industry analysts suggest the elimination of Plus models across major smartphone brands reflects changing consumer preferences and sales data showing limited demand for devices positioned between base and Ultra variants.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, priced from $1,999 for 256GB storage, represents Samsung’s most profitable smartphone tier with premium features including advanced camera systems and larger displays.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to feature Sony’s near 1-inch 200MP camera sensor, continuing Samsung’s focus on photography capabilities in its flagship devices.

The combination of display improvements and camera upgrades positions the Ultra model as Samsung’s primary showcase for cutting-edge technology.

The restructured lineup may disappoint customers who preferred the Galaxy S25+ configuration, offering flagship features without the size and expense of Ultra models.

These consumers will face choices between the smaller Galaxy S26, the compromised Galaxy S26 Edge, or the larger and more expensive Galaxy S26 Ultra when the series launches.

Samsung’s strategy aims to increase average selling prices across its flagship lineup while streamlining production and marketing efforts around three distinct models that serve different market segments more effectively than the current four-device approach.