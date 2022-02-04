Hamish And Zoë Set For Foxtel’s Celeb Gogglebox

Booked in to impact on Wednesday, March 3, Foxtel’s Celebrity Gogglebox Australia is shaping up to be hysterical, with the first stars announced being one of Australia’s most-loved couples – Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake.

This is the first time Australia will have our own celebrity version of the show, and it precedes the 15th season of Gogglebox Australia on LifeStyle and On Demand on March 9.

With the show a huge favourite of anyone who loves a laugh as armchair critics comment on TV shows in font of the camera from the comfort of their own living room, Hamish and Zoë are a great match.

Best known for his work across television and radio, often with comedic partner Andy Lee, Hamish has recently been keeping Australia thinking creatively with the top-rating LEGO Masters Australia.

Zoë is a force to be reckoned with as well, with her clean, cruelty-free Australian skin-care line Go To. She’s also pumped out 12 books, including beauty bible Amazinger Face, kids’ title No One Likes A Fart, and the novel The Wrong Girl, which got adapted to a hit TV series.

If those credentials aren’t enough, Hamish knows they’re perfect for a show about watching telly. “We’ve trained every night for this over the last 10 years,” he jokes. “We’ve got this.”

Anticipation is now high to see what other celebs get announced, with the promise of celebrated TV hosts, comedians, radio presenters and performers.