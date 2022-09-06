Harman Releasing Dozens Of Eco-Friendly Products In 2022

Harman has announced it is expanding and accelerating its plans to fight climate change, with an ambitious line of eco-friendly products to hit shelves before the end of the year.

The company has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 30 per cent by 2025 and achieving carbon neutrality in 2040.

To this end, Harman has launched six products made from post-consumer recycled plastic: JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco, Harman Kardon Onyx 8, JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi, and Flip Essential 2, with a further 34 new products to be launched this year with fully sustainable packaging.

The new JBL Wave TWS headphones have a 56 per cent smaller shipping box than their predecessors, while PVC-free power cords will be used in Harman Kardon Onyx 8. Harman has also recently launched its new InfinityLab category of eco-friendly power accessories made from 90 per cent recycled plastic.

Fourteen products are expected to be certified this year under the EPA Energy Star label, which measures energy efficiency.

Harman is also strengthening product robustness, enabling easy repair, and facilitating recycling – with most of its portable speakers and headphones now IPX 67 dust resistant and waterproof for increased durability.

“Becoming more sustainable requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses Harman’s internal and external practices, including everything from our hiring policy and company culture, to ensuring that our supply chain shares our values, to delivering products that not only provide value but do so in a way that respects the planet we all share, said Dave Rogers, President of the Lifestyle division.

“We at Harman are both proud of the road we have traveled and resolute in continuing to fulfill our commitments.”

 

