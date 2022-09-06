JBL Brings Spatial Sound To New Tour Headphones

JBL has released what it is touting as its best set of headphones to date, the JBL Tour One M2.

Along with the Tour Pro 2 earbuds, these headphones are the latest addition to the JBL Tour lineup, and sports the company’s “best-ever” hybrid True Adaptive ANC, with 40mm dynamic drivers.tour

The true Adaptive ANC technology will adjust to surroundings in real time, while built-in voice recognition will pause playback when it hears your voice, enabling the Ambient Aware feature for an easy slide between conversation and listening.

You can customise your mix with Personi-fi 2.0, stream using Bluetooth 5.3, make calls with the four inbuilt mics, and enjoy up to 50 hours of total playback – 30 when ANC is activated. Fast charge gives 5 hours of playback with just a 10 minute charge.

The immersive JBL Spatial Sound is the key feature here, and you better believe we’ll be roadtesting this feature when these are released in Australia, in the second quarter of next year.

Our JBL Tour products are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in headphones,” said Dave Rogers, President, Harman Lifestyle Division.

“Our new products are packed with innovative technologies. I am delighted with what we have created.

“In our pursuit of new user-centric features, we haven’t ignored the essentials, however, as we continue to elevate the audio experience.”

No RRP is available yet.