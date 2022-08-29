HP’s New Monitor Features IPS Black Technology

HP has announced the HP Z32K G3, a new 32-inch, 4K monitor that is the first ever to be fitted with a IPS Black panel.

The unique IPS Black panel is expected to deliver 35% deeper blacks than standard IPS panels, as well as more vivid colours for a more in depth and immersive picture. Alongside this, the Z32K G3 sports a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, 98% DCI-P3 colour spectrum coverage and a peak brightness of 400nits.

Ideal for use as a creative or business workstation, the Z32K G3 sports a Thunderbolt 4 port which is capable of 100W laptop charging, as well as data and video transmission. A second 4K monitor can also be connected without the need for a specific Thunderbolt dock, making it perfect for thin laptops with minimal ports.

In addition, HP’s new monitor sports a KVM switch, allowing multiple devices to be controlled with one keyboard, monitor and mouse, as well as an Ethernet connection built in USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort connections.

HP is yet to announced official pricing and availability of the Z32K G3, but has said it will be first available sometime in November.