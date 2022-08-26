TCL Debut 5G Ready Budget Tablet

While 5G has made its way onto a wide range of affordable smartphones, it seems to be a difficult find in the cheaper tablet market. TCL however has unveiled the TAB 10 5G, a very affordable yet very capable tablet boasting 5G network connectivity.

The TAB 10 5G boasts a 10.1-inch FHD IPS LCD display, an 8,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Komapnio 800T 5G chipset, featuring a 2.4GHz octa core processor and 4GB of RAM, all for only $300 USD (~ A$430.50).

In many ways, this is a direct competitor with Samsung’s entry level Tab A7 Lite, although the new TCL is slightly better in every way. The A7 Lite is limited to a 8.7-inch screen and a much smaller 5,100mAh battery, and only saving you $100 USD (~ A$143.50).

In this tablet price range, you are met with a couple of drawbacks. The MediaTek chipset is far from blisteringly fast, meaning demanding gaming might be difficult, and it’s 32GB of storage is pretty limiting. That being said, 5G capabilities with a large screen at this price makes it the perfect entry level entertainment device.

The TCL Tab 10 5G has just been launched in the US for $300 USD (~ A$430.50), but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it make its way to Aussie shelves soon enough, as many TCL devices do. Local pricing and availability has not been announced.