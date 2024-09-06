IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New ‘Open Me’ PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

It appears that Lenovo’s PR hacks in Australia didn’t want Australian journalists knowing about their latest products being launched at IFA 2024 with no one invited to their press briefing which their local PR Company said was “not happening”.

It now appears that the Chinese PC Company who has been laying off staff in Australia, was in fact showing off several products including a new Auto Twist PC which at this stage is a proof-of-concept device.

Basically, the device can open and close its lid with a voice command, with the user simply saying “Hey Twist, open lid.”%name IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See

At this stage it’s not known how much extra battery the PC will use by being constantly alert for a voice command.

All you do is stand in front of the device, issue a command and the “twist” aspect of the PC kicks in.

The display can rotate almost 180 degrees and can be controlled by voice commands.

During demo’s journalists were shown “Free Move” an option, which allows the device to follow a user around via a built-in camera.

It doesn’t currently use face tracking though, so if someone else steps into the frame, it chooses one face to follow.

Lenovo did show off a panorama photo capability with the onboard camera able to shoot a panoramic photo, and then stitch it together using AI.

Several journalists described it as “gimmick” device.

3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Whatmough 728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Litheaudio 728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
QUEEN 728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
hitachi banner 728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
728x90 Iconic IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
728X90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Leaderboard 728x90 1 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Martin Logan 728 x 90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
728x90 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Middleton 728x90px Product IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Haier 728x90 1 IFA 2024: Lenovo Has A New Open Me PC That OZ Journalists Were Not Supposed To See
Previous Post

IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI Market

IFA 2024: TCL Becoming The Most Watched TV Brand, By Their Competitors

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Rope Lights With Built-In Microphone Launched By GE Lighting
Google Pixel 8 Pro Gains Surprise Update This Week
IFA: Will Australia Get These Great Philips TVs?