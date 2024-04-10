Instant Brands Releases New Products For Aussie Coffee Lovers

Instant Brands has launched its new Instant Cold Brewer and Instant Frother Station for all those Australian coffee connoisseurs.

They come with sleek designs, and have been created to bring café quality coffee into the home.

The Instant Cold Brewer was designed for those coffee lovers on the go, using FlashExtract technology to brew cold drinks in less than 20 minutes.

Just touching a button, the user can brew, serve, and store a range of beverages, including cold brew coffee, frappes, cocktails, and cold iced teas.

It also has a removeable 950ml glass jug that is dishwasher safe.

It’s currently available for A$129.00 from the official Instant Brands website.

Moving on to the Instant Frother Station, which has a sleek, stylish design, and allows the user to customise beverages in three different temperatures and froth levels. All the user has to do is push a button.

It can be used for both hot and cold drinks, and has a lightweight design. It’s dishwasher safe, and has a stainless-steel pitcher with a removeable clear lid and whisk.

This frother is currently retailing for A$129.00 from the official Instant Brands website.

More information can also be found on the official Instant Brands website.

