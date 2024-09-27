Kef’s New Speakers Have “Acoustic Black Hole” To Eliminate Distortion

Kef – Kent Engineering & Foundry – has been building high-fidelity audio speakers since 1961.

Its latest gear is the new Q Series, which is upgraded with Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT).

Kef says it eliminates 99% of “unwanted distortion”.

“With a complex maze-like structure, MAT acts as an acoustic black hole, absorbing stray sounds and delivering pure, natural sound.”

The new range has the 12th generation Uni-Q driver array, which has been “meticulously redesigned to maximise the quality of the output”.

Some models have been upgraded to a 3-way speaker design. Q11 Meta ($3,700), Q7 Meta ($3,000), Q Concerto Meta ($2,000) and Q6 Meta ($1,250) now feature dedicated bass drivers, which Kef promises will deliver “deep, clean bass”, thus allowing Uni-Q to “focus solely on high and midrange frequencies for enhanced clarity and precision”.

Bookshelf Speakers

The new Q Series features a range of bookshelf speakers, including Q Concerto Meta, the first 3-way bookshelf speaker in the series. This revival of “the classic KEF Concerto of 1969 shares the same concept of making high-fidelity more accessible and joins the compact Q3 Meta ($1,300) and Q1 Meta ($1,000) models”, says Kef.

Floorstanding Speakers

Kef is introducing two new floorstanding models to the series – Q11 Meta and Q7 Meta, and the company promises “refined detail and powerful bass”.

On-Wall Speaker

The Q4 Meta ($700) can be used as a LCR (left, centre, right) or surround speaker.

Home Cinema Models

Q6 Meta, a 3-way centre speaker, can be used in an LCR configuration. “It ensures voices are crisp and clear and delivers a perfect tonal match and a seamless soundstage,” Kef says.

Q8 Meta ($1,200) can be placed on any other main speaker to bounce sound off the ceiling, bringing Dolby Atmos to the room for 3D sound.

Availability

Q Concerto Meta was released September 26 as part of early access for Kef members. The Q11 Meta, Q7 Meta, Q3 Meta, Q1 Meta, Q6 Meta, Q8 Meta are available from October 10.

The Q4 Meta available over summer.