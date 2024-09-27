Samsung Unveils Two New Galaxy Tab S10 Devices Purpose Built For AI

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, which the company says are its first tablets specifically built to handle AI tasks.

The Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display and the Tab S10+ has a 12.4-inch display, both offering Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. They also have an S Pen bundled with them.

Both devices use a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The Ultra has a 13MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide camera at the rear, and a 12MP + 12 MP Ultra Wide at the front. The S10+ has a similar camera configuration, excluding the 12 MP Ultra Wide at the front.

The company says that the S10 Ultra include an 18 per cent increase in CPU performance, 28 per cent increase in GPU performance, and 14 per cent rise in NPU performance – important for handling AI tasks – compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+ models.

To handle AI tasks, there’s also a new Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboards to customise AI assistant. AI Assistant apps can be launched by the Galaxy AI Key with written prompts, making it easier for users to toggle between the likes of Samsung’s Bixby and Google’s Gemini.

The series’ quad speaker setup is further enhanced with AI-powered Dialogue Boost, which amplifies voices over unwanted noise to help offer clearer audio.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

In addition to it being used as a regular tab, the company is also positioning them as devices that can be used to integrate and control smart home solutions.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series can offer a 3D Map View that gives a visual overview of your home and all connected devices to streamline device management across the SmartThings ecosystem.

“The Galaxy Tab S10 series is Samsung’s first tablet built with AI enhancements available right out of the box, and it’s the latest addition to the Galaxy AI family,” said MC Lee, VP, Head of Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Some of the AI functions available on the tabs include Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image and Circle to Search with Google, wherein you can Circle to Search anything without switching apps.

You can also instantly translate anything, including images, text and video, you see on your tablet with Google.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available from 10 October 2024 in Australia and offered in one colour: Moonstone Grey. Tab S10+ starts at A$1,799 for the Wi-Fi-only option and A$2,049 for the 5G variant. The Tab S10 Ultra meanwhile starts at A$2,099 for the Wi-Fi version and A$2,349 for the 5G-enabled option.

