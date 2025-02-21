Leak Reveals New Material For Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

A week ago, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series including its S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra became available to customers in Australia.

In January, towards the end of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, where the Galaxy S25 series was unveiled, the company teased a new slimmed down version of the S25.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be the company’s thinnest phone ever at a mere 5.84mm.

New leaks emerging from SamMobile claim that Samsung is ditching its glass back and instead opting for a ceramic material, which will be complemented by an aluminum frame.

The back could be either full ceramic or fused partly with glass. If true, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s back should weigh less and more durable compared to a standard glass back.

Samsung has used ceramic before and offered a black ceramic version of its Galaxy S10 Plus.

However, the use of ceramics for phones never really became popular as a result of a complex manufacturing process, which in turn increases cost.

If Samsung’s use of ceramics for its S25 Edge does go ahead as reported, the company could have possibly finetuned its manufacturing process to reduce costs of using ceramics in its devices.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25+. It features two cameras on the back, with a rumored 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

As a result of the slimmer dimensions of the phone, a trade-off is expected to be its battery life. A thin body makes putting a big battery inside difficult, and the S25 Edge is expected to have a 3,900mAh cell inside, 1,000mAh smaller in capacity than the battery inside the Galaxy S25+.

All the Galaxy S25 series devices are currently powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, and the Edge is also tipped to feature the same processor.

The phone is expected to launch sometime in Q2 2025, although Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed a specific release date.