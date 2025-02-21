Lenovo Goes All In With DeepSeek AI For Notebooks & Motorola Smartphones

Chinese PC brand Lenovo is planning to Integrate the DeepSeek AI software into their PCs and workstations, it could also be used in Lenovo tablets and Motorola phones according to Company executives.

The world’s #1 PC appears to not be concerned about security risks or bans that have been placed on the Chinese developed software by some Governments including in Australia.

Currently, Lenovo’s AI PCs, AI smartphones and AI tablets have fully connected to the DeepSeek-R1 cloud network full-fledged version of the foundation model, and will be the first to deploy the DeepSeek foundation model on end-side, becoming the first AI PC brand in the industry to run this foundation model on the end-side.

Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing confirmed last night that the PC Company plans to leverage AI startup DeepSeek’s recent breakthrough to propel growth for its AI-enabled products.

The primary security concerns surrounding DeepSeek, centre around its potential for extensive data collection, lack of transparency regarding data usage, and the possibility of this data being accessed by the Chinese government due to its origin.

Government officials in Australia have raised concerns about user privacy and potential surveillance practices; further concerns include vulnerabilities in the app itself, including weak encryption and broad data collection scope, leading to potential data breaches and misuse.

Yang described the development of the low cost AI software as “very positive” for the industry and in particular for Lenovo.

“The new large language model with higher inference efficiency and lower cost will democratize access to AI,” Yang said.

For consumer devices, DeepSeek’s technology is cheaper than Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini due to the use of less-sophisticated processors and a fraction of the processing power needed for the implementation of generative AI on edge devices such as PCs and smartphones.

For Motorola the use of DeepSeek software will see them compete head on with Samsungs own AI software built into their Galaxy devices.

The Lenovo CEO who was speaking at the Companies recent financial briefing claims that the DeepSeek AI software will help the Company accelerate adoption among enterprise customers. “AI deployment is not necessarily expensive,” Yang added.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Lenovo introduced several AI products last year and said earlier this week that it has integrated DeepSeek’s latest technology into its devices, including its AI PCs, AI tablets and AI smartphones.

Users can access DeepSeek services through Lenovo’s AI agent Xiaotian.

Yang said he is confident that AI PCs will make up 25% of Lenovo’s global PC shipments in 2025, thanks to DeepSeek and the growing AI momentum.

He said AI PCs made up more than 10% of Lenovo’s overall PC shipments last year in China, the only geographical market where these new PCs were widely available.

With 24.5% of market share in the last quarter of 2024, Lenovo remained the world’s largest PC maker, and its global shipments rose 4.8% last year, according to IDC data.

Analysts have identified Lenovo as a key beneficiary of DeepSeek’s breakthrough, as there has been a gradual shift of AI investment to software and personal devices, from semiconductors and infrastructure.

UOB analysts said in a recent note that they have better visibility into Lenovo’s AI PC replacement cycle due to DeepSeek. Lenovo’s shares are up over 15% so far this year.