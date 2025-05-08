Leaked Photos Reveal Xbox-Branded Asus ROG Ally 2 Handheld

Leaked regulatory images have revealed the first glimpse of the Asus ROG Ally 2 handheld gaming device, including a previously unconfirmed Xbox-branded version developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

Spotted by 91mobiles and VideoCardz through Indonesian certification filings and FCC listings, the leaks show two models of the upcoming ROG Ally 2, one in white and another in black, featuring a dedicated Xbox button on the front panel.

The black variant aligns with earlier reports of Microsoft and Asus co-developing an Xbox handheld under the codename “Project Kennan.”

The leaked FCC documents confirm some specifications, including a 7-inch 120Hz LCD display, similar to the original ROG Ally, and a redesigned form factor with improved moulded grips.

Internally, the Xbox version is said to feature an 8-core, 36W AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, while the white model will include a 4-core, 20W chip.

With certification processes underway, the devices are expected to be officially unveiled soon, potentially during Asus’ Computex presentation on May 20, shortly after Microsoft’s Build conference on May 19.