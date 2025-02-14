Leaked Renders Of Samsung Galaxy A36 Budget Smartphone Emerge

Known tipster, Even Blass, has leaked renders of what appears to be the upcoming Galaxy A36 smartphone.

Some of the colours that the device is expected to come in include, black, white, lime yellow and purple.

The renders show a slight hump on the right edge for the power and volume buttons.

At the back, there is a fresh look for the triple camera setup. There are no floating camera lenses and instead, an all-black pill-shaped vertical hump is present on the device.

The Galaxy A36 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED displays with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also likely have a 50MP main camera.

Reports suggest that it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. It will operate using Android 15 out of the box and run One UI 7.

While tech analysts have suggested a March release date for the device, there is no confirmation yet as to when Samsung expects to launch the device. The current-generation A35 is available in JB Hi-Fi for $399.

Apart from the Galaxy A36, earlier this week leaked images of the A56 also surfaced. The A56 will have several comparable specs to the A36, and is expected to feature a 50 megapixel main shooter joined by a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro.

The Galaxy A56 is expected to be released alongside the Galaxy A36. The Galaxy A55 is currently priced at $699 in JB Hi-Fi.

