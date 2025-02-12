Leica Launches Sofort 2 Burton Edition Instant Camera

Leica has partnered with Burton Snowboards to launch a Sofort 2 Burton Edition instant camera.

It features a ‘Jake Blue’ pattern, named after Burton Snowboards founder Jake Burton Carpenter, with hints of snow camouflage colouration, as well as the Burton mountain logo on the top cover. Carpenter died in 2019 at the age of 65, but was known to often use a Leica camera during his lifetime.

The hybrid instant camera shoots 4.8-megapixel digital photos on a small Type 1/5 CMOS sensor.

It has a 2.4mm f/2 lens, which works out to a 28mm equivalent wide-angle prime.

The camera also has onboard storage for up to 45 images and an SD card slot for another 850.

Users can edit their photos using the camera’s three-inch display, add different effects, and then print them to Fujifilm Instax Mini film.

It is also integrated with the Leica FOTOS App, allowing users to print images that have been captured on other Leica cameras or even their smartphones.

There are several shooting modes including selfie, landscape, and macro. The camera has different film effects that can be used to add filters to your images.

The Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition is available in Australia for $995.

Another new Leica camera that recently arrived in Australia is the SL3-S, which ChannelNews reported about here. Leica says a new BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with 24-megapixel native resolution, 48- and 96-megapixel multi-shot modes and a new autofocus system “form the core” of the SL3-S.

Leica says that the SL3-S is the fastest system camera it’s ever built. It has a dynamic range of up to 15 stops and an ISO range of 50 to 200,000, and is the first camera in the SL-System to be equipped with content credentials technology in accordance with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) for photos. “If desired, each image can be signed with tamper-proof metadata, such as the camera model and author information, as well as creation and editing data,” says the manufacturer.