Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked

Leaked renders appear to show the new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra which is expected to be released sooner than the previously anticipated June launch of the device.

The new phone, codenames “Orion”, appears in a dark green colour in the renders, with stitched faux leather on the rear according to the renders leaked by Android Headlines.

The right edge of the Razr 60 Ultra features volume buttons and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Motorola is likely using the same 6.9-inch screen used in the Razr 50 Ultra. The display could possibly reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The refresh rate will likely stay at 165Hz, offering a smoother experience compared to 120Hz found on most other phones.

The internal display has a punch-hole design and slim bezels. Its bottom edge has a SIM slot, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a speaker.

The latest renders also show the presence of dual camera modules on the back of the Razr 60 Ultra.

As ChannelNews recently reported, other leaks have surfaced on CPU benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing some of the rumoured internal specs of the device.

Motorola might equip it with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm’s latest chipset which was released late last year.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the device will feature an octa-core Qualcomm chipset, with six cores running at 3.53GHz and two cores at 4.32GHz. The source code also confirms the presence of an Adreno 830 GPU.

The Razr Ultra 60 will likely come with up to 12GB of RAM and launch with Android 15.

