Leica Leave Fans Shaken And Stirred With 007 Cam

The new Leica D-Lux 7 007 edition camera celebrates the legacy of everyone’s favourite spy, with the German brand joining forces with the British producers of James Bond films EON Productions for just 1,962 of these suave units.

That number is fitting as Dr No, the first film in the Bond series, premiered in 1962, with Sean Connery showing us how to order martinis, and Ursula Andress showing us how to wear a bikini.

Made with precision and care, the Leica D-Lux 7 007 is described as refined, discreet and always ready for action, which sums up a certain spy.

This is a high-performance unit, crafted out of rhombus-textured material, stepping it over a regular D-Lux 7.

The rhombus pattern is still in play on the hand grip, plus there’s a detachable wrist strap in case you find yourself in an action situation.

Other Bond fans will know you’re on the MI6 team via the signature 007 logos on the top plate, and the theme continues with the ‘gun barrel’ design on the automatic lens cap, recalling the opening of every Bond film.

Keeping things on track, the camera case is designed like a gun holster, a Walther PPK’s no doubt.

Beyond the Bond touches, the Leica D-Lux 7 007 has a 17MP Micro Four Thirds image sensor and Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34mm f/1.7-2.8 ASPH lens.

Available at the Leica online store and authorised dealers, it costs $3059.