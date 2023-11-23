Lenovo Announces New Tower Workstation

Lenovo has revealed its new ThinkStation P8 tower workstation, powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, with Nvidia RTX GPUs.

Designed to provide top notch performance, reliability, and flexibility, the ThinkStation P8 is building on the success of the P620, which was the world’s first workstation powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors.

The new workstation features an optimised thermal design, within a versatile Aston Martin inspired chassis. It was built on the leading 5nm Zen 4 architecture, with up to 96 cores and 192 threads.

The chassis offers larger Platinum rated power supply options, including support of up to three Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, for reduced graphics completion time.

06 Thinkstation P8 Front Facing Left with P32P Lenovo Announces New Tower Workstation

The latest CPUs and AI-optimised Nvidia GPUs featured throughout the ThinkStation are an end-to-end software platform for production AI, and allow organisations to work on data in a secure sandbox personal supercomputing environment.

The ThinkStation P8 also includes ISV certifications, support for Windows 11 and popular Linux operating systems, as well as a range of storage and expansion capabilities.

It can accommodate up to seven M.2 PCle Gen 4 SSDs with RAID support, or up three HDDs for large capacity storage. It also has up to 2TB4 of DDR5 memory with octa-channel support, as well as sevem PCle slots, which include six PCI Gen5 for higher speed connectivity, lower latency, and more expansion capability. It also includes 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

It has built in hardware monitoring, which is accessible through ThinkStation Diagnostics software, as well as Lenovo Performance Tuner, with multiple profiles for optimizing ISV applications.

03 ThinkStation P7 AMD Lifestyle ME scaled Lenovo Announces New Tower Workstation

It supports Lenovo’s ThinkShield security, providing protection from BIOS to cloud. There’s also testing standards, Premier Support, and extended warranty.

It can be managed through Lenovo TruScale, simplifying procurement, deployment, and management of integrated IT solutions.

The ThinkStation P8 will be available in Australia and new Zealand beginning February 29th, 2024. It will retail starting at A$5,753, ex-GST.

